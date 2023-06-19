Quent Capital LLC Has $145,000 Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $71.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.16. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.20 and a fifty-two week high of $78.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.46.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.10 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.70%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.73.

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

