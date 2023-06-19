Empowered Funds LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,606 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In related news, Director Richard A. Johnson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.54 per share, for a total transaction of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,254.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE HRB opened at $32.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.67. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 284.65% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of H&R Block from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

