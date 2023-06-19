Empowered Funds LLC Sells 20,747 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Empowered Funds LLC cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,747 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.63.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $102.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.74 and a 200-day moving average of $108.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.44 and a 12 month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The basic materials company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 9.05%.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

