Patten Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 862 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.47.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Barclays upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.09.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Get Rating)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.