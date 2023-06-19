NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,402 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 199.5% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 608 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy Partners

In other NextEra Energy Partners news, Director Peter H. Kind purchased 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.89 per share, with a total value of $99,557.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.91.

Shares of NEP opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $51.58 and a 12 month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.48). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 25.91%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.8425 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.39%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

