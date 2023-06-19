Patten Group Inc. Reduces Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of JD.com by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 65,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 921,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,712,000 after buying an additional 154,197 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $1,913,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of JD.com by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,540,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $198,711,000 after buying an additional 57,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of JD.com by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 12,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. 15.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

JD stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 0.45. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $68.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09 and a 200-day moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

