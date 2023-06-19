Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,200,000 after buying an additional 6,682,725 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $192,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after purchasing an additional 805,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,148,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,808,000 after purchasing an additional 645,291 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after purchasing an additional 510,799 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.63.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.16 and a 1-year high of $98.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,872.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 7,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $720,337.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $609,872.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,632,614 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

