Patten Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Patten Group Inc. reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 51.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FIVE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below Stock Performance

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total value of $491,244.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557,023.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.04, for a total transaction of $491,244.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,023.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,593 shares of company stock worth $6,890,391 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $190.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.08. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Read More

