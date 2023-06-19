Patten Group Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Patten Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VXF stock opened at $148.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.87.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

