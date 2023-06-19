Patten Group Inc. Sells 942 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 942 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 28,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter C. Olson sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $73,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.69.

DLR opened at $105.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.52. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.76 and a 52-week high of $139.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

