Patten Group Inc. Has $308,000 Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Patten Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 182,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,212,000 after purchasing an additional 15,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 0.3 %

CSM stock opened at $50.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $71.32.

About ProShares Large Cap Core Plus

The ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (CSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse 130\u002F30 Large Cap index. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort index of the 500 largest US stocks. It uses a set of rules to assign weights to each equity that add up to 130% long and 30% short exposure.

