Patten Group Inc. Has $317,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Patten Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RYT. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RYT opened at $282.01 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.18 and its 200-day moving average is $264.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

