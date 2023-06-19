Patten Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patten Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 130.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $17.75 on Monday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.15.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.1682 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

