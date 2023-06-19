Financial Analysis: Shell (NYSE:SHEL) & Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ)

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) and Legacy Reserves (OTCMKTS:LGCYQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shell and Legacy Reserves’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shell $386.20 billion 0.54 $42.31 billion $12.06 5.00 Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Shell has higher revenue and earnings than Legacy Reserves.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

8.5% of Shell shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Shell shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Legacy Reserves shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Shell and Legacy Reserves’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shell 11.20% 20.91% 9.19% Legacy Reserves N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Shell and Legacy Reserves, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shell 2 2 2 0 2.00 Legacy Reserves 0 0 0 0 N/A

Shell currently has a consensus price target of $2,525.14, indicating a potential upside of 4,084.16%. Given Shell’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shell is more favorable than Legacy Reserves.

Summary

Shell beats Legacy Reserves on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market. The company also markets and trades natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), crude oil, electricity, carbon-emission rights; and markets and sells LNG as a fuel for heavy-duty vehicles. In addition, it trades in and refines crude oil and other feed stocks, such as low-carbon fuels, lubricants, bitumen, sulphur, gasoline, diesel, aviation fuel, and marine fuel; produces and sells petrochemicals for industrial use; and manages oil sands activities. Further, the company produces base chemicals comprising ethylene, propylene, and aromatics, as well as intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomer, propylene oxide, solvents, detergent alcohols, ethylene oxide, and ethylene glycol. Additionally, it generates electricity through wind and solar resources; produces and sells hydrogen; and provides electric vehicle charging services. The company was formerly known as Royal Dutch Shell plc and changed its name to Shell plc in January 2022. Shell plc was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Legacy Reserves

(Get Rating)

Legacy Reserves Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on the horizontal development of unconventional plays in the Permian Basin and the management of shallow-decline oil and natural gas wells in the regions of Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of approximately 164.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent covering natural gas, as well as oil and natural gas liquids. Legacy Reserves Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Midland, Texas. On June 18, 2019, Legacy Reserves Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

