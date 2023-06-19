Patten Group Inc. Sells 229 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Patten Group Inc. cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Oracle by 3.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 29.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Oracle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 125.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. 43.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,886,967 shares of company stock valued at $177,254,308. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $125.46 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.72 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

