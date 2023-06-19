Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

VTV opened at $142.38 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.10. The company has a market cap of $103.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

