Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 771 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,745 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 428.5% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $341,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,529 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,119,323. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Shares of META stock opened at $281.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $720.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.94 and its 200 day moving average is $188.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.