iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.18.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

