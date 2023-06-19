Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $69.68 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day moving average of $62.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

