Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,041 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after purchasing an additional 24,483,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 15,603.1% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,100,136 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,616,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total value of $12,591,652.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,203,038.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total transaction of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

V stock opened at $228.91 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.