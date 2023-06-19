Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Align Technology by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,769,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after purchasing an additional 889,705 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $330.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.55, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $313.92 and its 200 day moving average is $286.95. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $943.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.29 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Align Technology to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin J. Dallas purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $285.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,493,293.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.