Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 112,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,859 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2,034.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 234,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 223,072 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 135.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $32.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.93 and a twelve month high of $40.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

