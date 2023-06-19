iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Position Decreased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,357,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,682,000 after buying an additional 55,286 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,105,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,147,000 after buying an additional 252,607 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,055,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,886,000 after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,343,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,837,000 after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS opened at $108.43 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

