Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 19,729 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.
CIEN stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
