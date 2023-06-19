Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 19,729 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,225 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ciena from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,512,171.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $51,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,512,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,541 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN stock opened at $44.31 on Monday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $56.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

