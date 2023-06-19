iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Shares of IWP opened at $95.35 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $75.28 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

