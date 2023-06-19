Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.1% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $441.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $445.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.18.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.