Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 9,346 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.85. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.38.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

