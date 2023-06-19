Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.47 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIW. Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $663,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $836,000.

FIW stock opened at $87.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $88.14.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

