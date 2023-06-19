Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,510 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $59,513,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $224.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.28.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Further Reading

