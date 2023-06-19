Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $240.01 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.38 and a 12-month high of $248.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.19 and a 200-day moving average of $226.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

