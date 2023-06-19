Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.6% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 11.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $336.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.84.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

