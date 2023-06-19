Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VBK. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Surevest LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VBK stock opened at $227.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $188.23 and a twelve month high of $237.97.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.