Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of PM opened at $94.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 128.55% and a net margin of 10.80%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

