Parsec Financial Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,406,000 after purchasing an additional 65,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $73.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.80 and its 200 day moving average is $70.45. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $74.05.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

