Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,493 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total transaction of $2,040,780.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.15.

TSLA opened at $260.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $825.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

