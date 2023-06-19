Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PBD. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

PBD stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.90 million, a PE ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $25.08.

About Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

