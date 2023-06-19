Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avory & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,547 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 4.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.28, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 676,400 shares of company stock valued at $141,305,875 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

