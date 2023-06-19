Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 1,175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $241.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $243.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.49.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

