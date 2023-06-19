Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a market capitalization of $68.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $132.64 and a twelve month high of $162.35.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

