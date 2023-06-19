HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Bought by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $6,505,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,653,623.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total transaction of $301,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,124 shares in the company, valued at $17,469,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.85, for a total value of $3,339,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 622,766 shares in the company, valued at $244,653,623.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,346 shares of company stock worth $14,216,755 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

HUBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on HubSpot from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.50.

HubSpot stock opened at $519.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $389.64. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $535.12.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 10.48% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $501.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

