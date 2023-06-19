Quent Capital LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 8,800.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 277.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $137.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.28. The stock has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

