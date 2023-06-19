Empowered Funds LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 55.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 83,010 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AR shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.08.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Price Performance

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total value of $3,160,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AR stock opened at $22.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $45.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.82.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Antero Resources

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.