Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 9.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 160.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

CDW Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $178.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.80. CDW Co. has a 12-month low of $147.91 and a 12-month high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 90.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. As a group, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,227,931.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium, and large business, government, education, and healthcare customers. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, Public, and Other. The Public segment includes government agencies and education and healthcare institutions.

