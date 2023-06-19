9,144 Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 379.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,942,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 448.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,299,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,092,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,226,000 after purchasing an additional 710,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,123,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.2 %

British American Tobacco Profile

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $32.82 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52-week low of $31.64 and a 52-week high of $44.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.