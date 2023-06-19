PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Acquired by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFLT. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,867,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,483,000 after acquiring an additional 286,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares during the last quarter. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

NASDAQ:PFLT opened at $10.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $530.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.18 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. Analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -351.43%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

