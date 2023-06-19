Veracity Capital LLC Sells 1,006 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $41.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.39. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.