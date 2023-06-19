First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,887 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 19,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 589.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,515 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 31.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE:AG opened at $5.57 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.30. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

