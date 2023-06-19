Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 655 Shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,253,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,177,000 after buying an additional 81,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 202.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 389,194 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 485,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 404,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 49,394 shares during the period. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 392,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,484 shares during the period.

Get Van Eck Merk Gold Trust alerts:

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $18.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $19.94.

About Van Eck Merk Gold Trust

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUNZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Eck Merk Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.