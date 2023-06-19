Veracity Capital LLC Buys Shares of 439 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after buying an additional 29,290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ASML by 5.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of ASML by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in ASML by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. New Street Research cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $721.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $284.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $747.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $675.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $644.67.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 79.79% and a net margin of 28.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.44 EPS for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

