3,301 Shares in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Purchased by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after purchasing an additional 96,713 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PPA opened at $83.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $83.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

